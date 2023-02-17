UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 34,854 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,854 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,702,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in AECOM by 35.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter worth $2,912,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AECOM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AECOM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Down 0.7 %

ACM stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.77. The company had a trading volume of 189,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,890. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.