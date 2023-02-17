Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $570.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $503.00 to $570.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $521.24.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $531.56 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $532.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $489.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Tobam purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.