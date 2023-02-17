Ultra (UOS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $75.15 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,875.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00544308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00175353 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00055714 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00057005 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000863 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003393 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2611993 USD and is up 6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,105,159.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

