Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20.

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

