Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.27, but opened at $47.59. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 74,507 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,645,000 after purchasing an additional 330,055 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,816,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 938,400 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 197.47% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The company had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.