Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.27, but opened at $47.59. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 74,507 shares traded.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.
In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.96.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 197.47% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The company had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
