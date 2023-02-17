Ur-Energy’s (URG) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 12.2 %

URG opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.95. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18.

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

In other news, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,638.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,638.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,108.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 600,683 shares of company stock valued at $736,227 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

See Also

