US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45 to $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $39.64. 3,787,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. US Foods has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. TheStreet raised US Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.60.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $68,956,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,355,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,490,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 873,530 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $10,954,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in US Foods by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 305,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

