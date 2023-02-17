USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.71 and last traded at $35.24. Approximately 11,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 18,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21.

Institutional Trading of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating) by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

