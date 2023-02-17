USDD (USDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $725.13 Million

USDD (USDD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. USDD has a market capitalization of $725.13 million and $87.66 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USDD

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

