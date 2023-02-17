Utrust (UTK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.58 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $57.58 million and $10.68 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

