VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

EGY stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $510.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.59. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

