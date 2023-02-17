Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $13.66

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.66, but opened at $12.49. Valneva shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 1,021 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday.
Valneva Stock Down 10.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
