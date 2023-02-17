Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Acquires 25,500 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 3.1% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average of $126.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

