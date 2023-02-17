Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up about 1.0% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,330,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,099,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 442,356 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,099,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,466,000 after buying an additional 352,436 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 606,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after buying an additional 328,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,510. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

