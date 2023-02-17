Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,242,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,974 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,394,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,254,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.