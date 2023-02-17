Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock opened at $225.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.