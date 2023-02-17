Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Lifted by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,685 shares during the period. Ventas makes up about 5.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ventas worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 155,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading

