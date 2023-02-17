Verge Market Cap Tops $52.21 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Verge has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $52.21 million and $2.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,765.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.87 or 0.00420232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00091046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00660390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00543997 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00174857 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,063,875 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

