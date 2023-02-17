Verge Tops 24-Hour Volume of $961,496.03 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $53.78 million and $961,496.03 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,680.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00409972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00091286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00648559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.97 or 0.00542830 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00173435 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,085,350 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

