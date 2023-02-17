Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 768,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.7% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $85,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 204,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,303,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $128.00. 41,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,204. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.91. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

