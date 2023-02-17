Veritable L.P. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $201.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,226. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35.

