Veritable L.P. Purchases 38,628 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,628 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $31,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,618,236. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

