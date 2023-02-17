Veritable L.P. Sells 15,725 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 7.8% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 2.46% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $399,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDY stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.00. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

