Veritable L.P. Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.76. 34,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,271. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

