Veritable L.P. Sells 465 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $18,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.85. The company had a trading volume of 565,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,082. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.81.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.