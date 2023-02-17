Veritable L.P. Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Danaher by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $253.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

