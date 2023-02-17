Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Acquires $48,984.00 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang acquired 15,700 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Philip Liang acquired 60,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $185,068.80.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang bought 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $240,977.45.

On Monday, February 6th, Philip Liang bought 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $81,773.55.

RBOT stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.69 million, a P/E ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,037,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

