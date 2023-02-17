Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 7,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 33,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 770.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident International Equity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.