Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $602.76

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 602.76 ($7.32) and traded as low as GBX 579.86 ($7.04). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 584 ($7.09), with a volume of 92,434 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42. The company has a current ratio of 247.74, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 602.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 612.25.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

