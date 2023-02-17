Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €132.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €132.00 ($141.94) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($131.18) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($125.81) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at €108.60 ($116.77) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €94.63. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($95.48).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

