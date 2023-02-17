Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.65). 856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 45,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.66).

Virgin Wines UK Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The firm has a market cap of £30.38 million and a P/E ratio of 668.75.

Get Virgin Wines UK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Virgin Wines UK

In other Virgin Wines UK news, insider Sophie Tomkins purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £11,400 ($13,838.31). In related news, insider Helen Jones bought 5,000 shares of Virgin Wines UK stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750 ($3,338.19). Also, insider Sophie Tomkins purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £11,400 ($13,838.31).

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company also provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.