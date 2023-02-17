VirtualMeta Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.21 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $16,985.86 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00260049 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,982.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

