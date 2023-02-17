Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Down 6.9%

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.99 and last traded at $49.05. Approximately 153,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 607,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $846.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

About Vital Energy

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.