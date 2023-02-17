Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Down 6.9%

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.99 and last traded at $49.05. Approximately 153,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 607,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Vital Energy Trading Down 4.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $846.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vital Energy (VTLE)
