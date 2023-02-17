Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 85 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 85 ($1.03) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.58) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.40) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.45).

Shares of LON:VOD traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 101.52 ($1.23). The stock had a trading volume of 144,613,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,650,273. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.86 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.22. The company has a market capitalization of £27.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,692.00.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

