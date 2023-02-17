Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares changing hands.

Volt Information Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $132.37 million, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volt Information Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,573,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter valued at $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,017 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

Read More

