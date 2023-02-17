Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Vontier makes up approximately 2.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Vontier worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Down 1.3 %

Vontier stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.74. 144,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.