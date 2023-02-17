Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 213,283 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.