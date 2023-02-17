Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $5.96.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
