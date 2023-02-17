W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,432 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.38% of W. P. Carey worth $55,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 159.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $84.11 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.