W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Increased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 359.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $670.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $589.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $685.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $666.75.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

