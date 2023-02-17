W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $800.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $666.75.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $670.09 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,933,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

