W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $800.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $666.75.
W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $670.09 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.
Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger
In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,933,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
