Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.



