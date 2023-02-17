Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,384 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

APH opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.36. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also

