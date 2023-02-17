Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 984,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Shares of EW opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

