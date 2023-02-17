Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 982.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,552,000 after buying an additional 1,995,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

AFL stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

