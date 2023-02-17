Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

CFG stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

