Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.55 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

