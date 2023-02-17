Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.7 %

BDX opened at $241.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.81 and its 200 day moving average is $244.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.