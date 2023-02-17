Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,030 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.4 %

AMAT stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

