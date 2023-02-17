Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $55.72 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

