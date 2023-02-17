Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Nucor Stock Down 0.2 %

NUE opened at $169.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.41. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.